Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
Sunday, 13 October 2024, 23:17
Russian forces have killed a man in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives from a drone as he was riding a moped.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Yet another person in Kherson Oblast has become a victim of Russian aggression.
Today, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 34-year-old man as he was riding a moped along the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road.
Unfortunately, his injuries were fatal. The man died at the scene."
