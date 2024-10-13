Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives

Russian forces have killed a man in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives from a drone as he was riding a moped.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Yet another person in Kherson Oblast has become a victim of Russian aggression.

Today, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 34-year-old man as he was riding a moped along the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road.

Unfortunately, his injuries were fatal. The man died at the scene."

