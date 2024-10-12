Russians hit Kherson: large-scale fire breaks out – photos
The Russians have attacked one of the districts in the city of Kherson, causing a fire at storage facilities and an open industrial waste storage site.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "A fire broke out in a warehouse and at an open industrial waste storage site as a result of the enemy attack."
Details: Firefighters had to retreat several times to a safe location and then come back to continue extinguishing the fire due to continuous attacks.
"The fire was successfully extinguished by morning," the State Emergency Service summarised.
Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, reported that the Russians attacked Kherdon hromada 10 times during the day. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]
"Damage has been recorded in Kherson, Antonivka and Komyshany. In particular, six houses, a section of a gas pipeline, storage facilities and cars have been damaged," Mrochko said.
He added that three people were injured as a result of the attacks.
