Russians hit Kherson: large-scale fire breaks out – photos

The Russians have attacked one of the districts in the city of Kherson, causing a fire at storage facilities and an open industrial waste storage site.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "A fire broke out in a warehouse and at an open industrial waste storage site as a result of the enemy attack."

A firefighter extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Firefighters had to retreat several times to a safe location and then come back to continue extinguishing the fire due to continuous attacks.

Firefighters extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"The fire was successfully extinguished by morning," the State Emergency Service summarised.

A firefighter extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, reported that the Russians attacked Kherdon hromada 10 times during the day. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Damage has been recorded in Kherson, Antonivka and Komyshany. In particular, six houses, a section of a gas pipeline, storage facilities and cars have been damaged," Mrochko said.

He added that three people were injured as a result of the attacks.

