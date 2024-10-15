Zelenskyy's Victory Plan will not be revealed fully in Ukrainian Parliament
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not disclose the full details of his Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), with certain annexes of the document remaining confidential.
Source: Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of the President's Office, during the 24/7 national joint newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine
Quote: "There are annexes [in the Victory Plan – ed.] that will certainly not be discussed publicly. This includes the mathematical components, such as the specific amounts and types of weapons that need to be provided to Ukraine, etc."
Details: As Podolyak said, Ukraine’s key partners for supplying weapons are the US, the UK, Germany, France, and Italy.
Background: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Zelenskyy is expected to present Ukraine's Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada on 16 October.
