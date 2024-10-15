All Sections
Zelenskyy's Victory Plan will not be revealed fully in Ukrainian Parliament

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 15 October 2024, 21:18
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not disclose the full details of his Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), with certain annexes of the document remaining confidential.

Source: Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Head of the President's Office, during the 24/7 national joint newscast, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "There are annexes [in the Victory Plan – ed.] that will certainly not be discussed publicly. This includes the mathematical components, such as the specific amounts and types of weapons that need to be provided to Ukraine, etc."

Details: As Podolyak said, Ukraine’s key partners for supplying weapons are the US, the UK, Germany, France, and Italy.

Background: Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Zelenskyy is expected to present Ukraine's Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada on 16 October.

