Ukrainian tanks destroy Russian armoured vehicle at close range in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Eldar SarakhmanWednesday, 16 October 2024, 16:59
Ukrainian tanks destroy Russian armoured vehicle at close range in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
A damaged Russian armoured vehicle. Screenshot: video by the 225th Separate Assault Battalion on Facebook

A Russian armoured personnel carrier (APC) advanced towards Ukrainian tanks at close range in Russia's Kursk Oblast and was destroyed.

Source: press service for the 225th Separate Assault Battalion; Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The battle took place a few hours ago: the Russians launched an attack using armoured vehicles but were stopped by our tank, which said goodnight to the invaders. The surviving [Russian troops] replenished the POW exchange pool".

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has found that the events unfolded in Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces stated that assault teams from Ukraine's 225th Separate Assault Battalion counterattacked the positions from which the Russian attack had been launched, and these positions are now under Ukrainian control.

Kursk Oblastwar
