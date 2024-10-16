NATO cannot confirm participation of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stated that he cannot confirm the involvement of North Korean military personnel in combat operations in Ukraine.

Source: Rutte’s statement ahead of a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte said that he "cannot confirm these reports" when asked about the alleged involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine.

However, he expressed concern over these reports.

Quote: "What we do know is that North Korea is helping to fuel Russia's war effort against Ukraine. We strongly condemn the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. But at this stage, we cannot confirm the reports you were mentioning," the Secretary General added.

Background:

Earlier, the United States expressed concern over reports of possible North Korean military participation in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to this, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused North Korea of sending personnel to Russia, citing intelligence about the "de facto participation of North Korea in the war" in Ukraine.

It is known that North Korea supplies Russia with ballistic missiles and ammunition, although both countries deny these claims.

Recently, The Times reported that half of the approximately three million artillery shells Russia uses annually come from North Korea.

