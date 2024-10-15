US concerned about possible involvement of North Korean troops in Russo-Ukrainian war – Reuters

Kim Jong Un and the North Korean military on state television. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has expressed concern over reports of potential North Korean military involvement in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: statement by White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett, as quoted by Reuters; reported by European Pravda

Details: Savett stated that, if the reports about North Korean troops in Ukraine are confirmed, it would mean a "significant strengthening" of defence relations between North Korea and Russia.

Quote: "Such a move would also indicate a new level of desperation for Russia as it continues to suffer significant casualties on the battlefield in its brutal war against Ukraine."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused North Korea of deploying personnel to Russia, citing intelligence about "the actual involvement of North Korea in the war" in Ukraine.

Background:

North Korea reportedly supplies Russia with ballistic missiles and ammunition, although both countries deny this.

Recently, The Times reported that half of the approximately three million artillery shells used by Russia each year are sourced from North Korea.

