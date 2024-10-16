All Sections
Ramstein meeting at leaders' level to take place in November – White House

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 19:50
Ramstein meeting at leaders' level to take place in November – White House
Karine Jean-Pierre. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Ramstein-format meeting at the leaders' level is planned for November.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary on 16 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jean-Pierre stated that on 16 October, the presidents of Ukraine and the US will hold a phone call, during which they will discuss, among other things, planning the Ramstein-format meeting at the leaders' level.

Quote: "The two leaders also will discuss the leader level Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which will be held next month, to continue to get Ukraine the support it needs to prevail in this conflict," the spokesperson said.

She did not specify where the meeting might take place.

Background: 

  • It is known that on 12 October, Joe Biden was supposed to chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the leaders' and government heads' level in the Ramstein format. However, due to Hurricane Milton approaching Florida's coast, he cancelled his trip to Europe.
  • Later, it was announced that the Ramstein meeting would be postponed to an undetermined date.

