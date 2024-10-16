Elon Musk contributes US$75 million to pro-Trump committee in 3 months

American billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has contributed approximately US$75 million over the past three months to his America PAC (Political Action Committee), which supports Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Source: European Pravda with reference to US newspaper The Hill, which has published data from the committee's report

Details: The Hill noted that the committee has invested over US$102.2 million in the presidential race since June.

It was pointed out that "tens of millions of dollars" had been spent supporting Trump and attacking Vice President Kamala Harris. In addition, nearly US$8.9 million had been allocated to discredit current President Joe Biden before he withdrew from the race.

The report mentioned that this PAC has become the seventh largest external spender in the 2024 election cycle in a matter of months.

Close allies of Musk, including Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, Sequoia Capital partners Doug Leone and Shaun Maguire and crypto investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevos, have also contributed to America PAC.

According to the report, Musk made three contributions to America PAC totaling US$15 million in July, three contributions totaling US$30 million in August and a US$30 million contribution in September.

This is the first report that the Super PAC had to file since mid-July, with another report expected to be released on 24 October.

Background:

In March 2024, Elon Musk stated he would not contribute to any presidential candidate's campaign.

In September, Donald Trump mentioned that he would appoint Musk to the White House if he won the election.

At the beginning of October, Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where an assassination attempt had been made against him in July. Musk supported him on stage.

The Washington Post also reported that Musk's financial support was much more extensive and had begun earlier than previously thought.

