Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 8 October 2024, 17:57
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has postponed a trip to Germany in connection with Hurricane Milton, which is expected to hit Florida soon.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jean-Pierre said Biden is postponing scheduled trips to Germany and Angola because of the expected trajectory and ferocity of Hurricane Milton. 

Advertisement:

The US president will stay in the country "to oversee preparations for and the response to Hurricane Milton, in addition to the ongoing response to the impacts of Hurricane Helene across the Southeast".

It was believed that Biden would attend the Ukraine Defenсe Contact Group (Ramstein format) meeting on 12 October, which will be held at leader level in person for the first time.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to present his Victory Plan to the allied states at the meeting.

Advertisement:

According to media reports, significant steps in support of Ukraine are anticipated to be taken at the allies' conference in Ramstein, particularly in terms of North Atlantic integration.

BidenGermany
