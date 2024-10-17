US cooperates with Ukraine on Victory Plan and "other measures" – US State Department

The United States continues to cooperate with Ukraine on the Victory Plan announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State; European Pravda

Details: Miller did not elaborate on his previous statement about the "productive steps" that the US authorities see in the plan that Zelenskyy presented to his American counterpart Joe Biden.

Miller also did not specify which clauses and provisions in the initiative are supported by the American side.

"I'm not going to get into the various details other than to say that we continue to engage with the Government of Ukraine about that plan," the US State Department spokesperson said.

He also noted that Biden obviously raised the issue of Ukraine's Victory Plan in the war with Russia in a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on 16 October.

"I’m sure that that was one of the topics of conversation. And we continue to work with them about other measures that aren’t included in the plan that we believe would position Ukraine to win on the battlefield and ensure a just and lasting peace," Miller added.

As reported, Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, which he presented to his partners and disclosed to Ukrainian MPs recently, consists of five points and is in fact a "plan to force Russia to peace".

In particular, the first point of the plan is for NATO to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance right now.



