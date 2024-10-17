All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US cooperates with Ukraine on Victory Plan and "other measures" – US State Department

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 17 October 2024, 07:56
US cooperates with Ukraine on Victory Plan and other measures – US State Department
Matthew Miller. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States continues to cooperate with Ukraine on the Victory Plan announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State; European Pravda

Details: Miller did not elaborate on his previous statement about the "productive steps" that the US authorities see in the plan that Zelenskyy presented to his American counterpart Joe Biden.

Advertisement:

Miller also did not specify which clauses and provisions in the initiative are supported by the American side.

"I'm not going to get into the various details other than to say that we continue to engage with the Government of Ukraine about that plan," the US State Department spokesperson said.

He also noted that Biden obviously raised the issue of Ukraine's Victory Plan in the war with Russia in a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on 16 October.

Advertisement:

"I’m sure that that was one of the topics of conversation. And we continue to work with them about other measures that aren’t included in the plan that we believe would position Ukraine to win on the battlefield and ensure a just and lasting peace," Miller added.

As reported, Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, which he presented to his partners and disclosed to Ukrainian MPs recently, consists of five points and is in fact a "plan to force Russia to peace"

In particular, the first point of the plan is for NATO to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance right now.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUkraine
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
USA
Pentagon reveals details of new US$425 million arms package to Ukraine
US to provide Ukraine with US$425m military aid package
Ramstein meeting at leaders' level to take place in November – White House
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: