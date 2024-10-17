All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US confident that countries within Europe and beyond will continue to support Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 17 October 2024, 08:56
US confident that countries within Europe and beyond will continue to support Ukraine
US flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State is confident that countries in Europe and beyond will continue to support Ukraine.

Source: Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesman, at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked by a journalist whether the United States shares concerns about a possible reduction in French and German military support for Ukraine, Miller stressed that "every country has to make its own decisions based on their capabilities".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Every country has to make its own decisions based on their capabilities, based on their budgets, about what they can do. We have been gratified by the coalition of more than 50 countries [Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as Ramstein group – ed.] we have put together to support Ukraine."

More details: Miller also emphasised that there are a number of countries, not only in Europe but also beyond it, that have contributed to the defence of Ukraine, and the United States is confident that this support will continue.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 15 October, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that due to the country's budget deficit this year, it would not meet its initial plan for military aid to Ukraine and would not reach the €3 billion mark.
  • France, like Germany, has had to cut this item of expenditure in an attempt to reduce its budget deficit, which could reach 6% of its GDP in 2024. 
  • Meanwhile, it became known that France would soon begin supplying Ukraine with new kamikaze drones of its own design. The country has recently pledged to train and fully equip a Ukrainian brigade.
  • It was also reported that Germany, together with three other NATO countries, is preparing a €1.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
USA
US cooperates with Ukraine on Victory Plan and "other measures" – US State Department
Pentagon reveals details of new US$425 million arms package to Ukraine
US to provide Ukraine with US$425m military aid package
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: