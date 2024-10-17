US confident that countries within Europe and beyond will continue to support Ukraine

The US Department of State is confident that countries in Europe and beyond will continue to support Ukraine.

Source: Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesman, at a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked by a journalist whether the United States shares concerns about a possible reduction in French and German military support for Ukraine, Miller stressed that "every country has to make its own decisions based on their capabilities".

Quote: "Every country has to make its own decisions based on their capabilities, based on their budgets, about what they can do. We have been gratified by the coalition of more than 50 countries [Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as Ramstein group – ed.] we have put together to support Ukraine."

More details: Miller also emphasised that there are a number of countries, not only in Europe but also beyond it, that have contributed to the defence of Ukraine, and the United States is confident that this support will continue.

Background:

On 15 October, French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that due to the country's budget deficit this year, it would not meet its initial plan for military aid to Ukraine and would not reach the €3 billion mark.

France, like Germany, has had to cut this item of expenditure in an attempt to reduce its budget deficit, which could reach 6% of its GDP in 2024.

Meanwhile, it became known that France would soon begin supplying Ukraine with new kamikaze drones of its own design. The country has recently pledged to train and fully equip a Ukrainian brigade.

It was also reported that Germany, together with three other NATO countries, is preparing a €1.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.

