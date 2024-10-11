IRIS-T, Skynex, Gepards: Germany and allies prepare €1.4 billion aid package for Ukraine
Germany, along with three other NATO countries, is preparing a substantial package of military support for Ukraine worth €1.4 billion, which is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.
Source: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before meeting with President Volodymy Zelenskyy in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The chancellor underlined that Germany ranks second in terms of military support to Ukraine and is actively working to bolster air defence.
Quote: "We expect to provide another €1.4 billion package to Ukraine by the end of the year, thanks to the help of our friends Belgium, Denmark, and Norway. It also comprises air defence – IRIS-T, Skynex, Cheetahs, howitzers, self-propelled artillery, armoured vehicles, combat drones, radars, ammunition," Scholz said.
He also stated that Germany plans to provide €4 billion in direct bilateral assistance next year.
Scholz also mentioned that the G7 countries and the European Union are negotiating a $50 billion multi-year loan for Ukraine, which will be paid back with income from frozen Russian assets. The Chancellor expressed confidence that Ukraine could rely on him.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the order of 17 additional IRIS-T air defence systems of various configurations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Germany handed over two IRIS-T medium- and short-range air defence systems to Ukraine last week.
