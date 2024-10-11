All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

IRIS-T, Skynex, Gepards: Germany and allies prepare €1.4 billion aid package for Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 11 October 2024, 16:21
IRIS-T, Skynex, Gepards: Germany and allies prepare €1.4 billion aid package for Ukraine
stock photo: getty images

Germany, along with three other NATO countries, is preparing a substantial package of military support for Ukraine worth €1.4 billion, which is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024.

Source: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before meeting with President Volodymy Zelenskyy in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The chancellor underlined that Germany ranks second in terms of military support to Ukraine and is actively working to bolster air defence.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We expect to provide another €1.4 billion package to Ukraine by the end of the year, thanks to the help of our friends Belgium, Denmark, and Norway. It also comprises air defence – IRIS-T, Skynex, Cheetahs, howitzers, self-propelled artillery, armoured vehicles, combat drones, radars, ammunition," Scholz said.

He also stated that Germany plans to provide €4 billion in direct bilateral assistance next year.

Scholz also mentioned that the G7 countries and the European Union are negotiating a $50 billion multi-year loan for Ukraine, which will be paid back with income from frozen Russian assets. The Chancellor expressed confidence that Ukraine could rely on him.

Advertisement:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the order of 17 additional IRIS-T air defence systems of various configurations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Germany handed over two IRIS-T medium- and short-range air defence systems to Ukraine last week.

Support UP or become our patron!

Germanyweapons
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Germany
Russia was receiving equipment for military needs from German companies until end of 2023
Zelenskyy to visit Germany on Friday, newspaper says
Germany announces plans to supply IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: