All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

France to start supplying Ukraine with newly developed attack drones

Ukrainska Pravda, Mariya YemetsWednesday, 16 October 2024, 12:33
France to start supplying Ukraine with newly developed attack drones

France will soon begin supplying Ukraine with its first ever development of French-designed kamikaze drones.

Source: BFMTV citing French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu, European Pravda reports

Details: Lecornu announced that the tests of the first French attack drone had been successful and that the first units would be supplied to the French and Ukrainian Armed Forces in the coming weeks. 

Advertisement:

The minister added that it is important for France to "win back sovereignty" in this promising area in at least two years, which means ensuring its own production of attack UAVs.

In March 2024, the French Ministry of Defence ordered 2,000 of these French-made drones, of which a hundred were earmarked for Ukraine. At the time, Lecornu noted that attack drones were becoming an integral part of military operations and could be an important addition to the Caesar air defence system.

The drone was ordered from a consortium that includes drone manufacturer Delair and arms company Nexter. These deliveries were initially planned for the summer.

At the beginning of the year, Lecornu announced plans to engage Delair in cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesweaponsFrance
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
drones
House burns down in Kyiv Oblast due to fall of UAV wreckage
Russia attacks Ukraine with 136 drones: 51 downed, 60 disappeared from radar, over 20 still in airspace
All UAVs attacking Kyiv shot down
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: