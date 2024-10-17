Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson, leaving one person injured

The Russians dropped explosives from a drone in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district, injuring a 42-year-old man, on the morning of 17 October.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone in the morning. A 42-year-old man sustained blast trauma, along with injuries to his arm and leg, as a result of the explosives being dropped from the UAV."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, the man was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Support UP or become our patron!