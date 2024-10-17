All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson, leaving one person injured

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 17 October 2024, 10:01
Russians drop explosives from drone in Kherson, leaving one person injured
An ambulance. Photo: Getty Images

The Russians dropped explosives from a drone in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district, injuring a 42-year-old man, on the morning of 17 October.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone in the morning. A 42-year-old man sustained blast trauma, along with injuries to his arm and leg, as a result of the explosives being dropped from the UAV."

Advertisement:

Details: Reportedly, the man was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Support UP or become our patron!

Khersondronesattack
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Kherson
City of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast experience issues with electricity
Resident of Kherson suburb severely injured in Russian attack
Russians drop explosives on Kherson's outskirts, injuring civilian, 18
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: