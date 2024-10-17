Russians strike Nikopol district over 30 times on 16 October, injuring people – photo

All Sections
Tetyana OliynykThursday, 17 October 2024, 20:24
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 30 times on 16 October, injuring three people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Throughout the day, the Russians struck Nikopol district over 30 times. The majority of the attacks were carried out using kamikaze drones, though there were also artillery shellings. 

The shelling hit the district centre, as well as hromadas of Myrove and Marhanets, resulting in injuries to three people and damage to a business and infrastructure." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Among the injured are a 56-year-old man and two women, aged 47 and 68. All of them are in a moderate condition.

