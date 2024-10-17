All Sections
Leopards, Marders, shells and drones: Germany updates aid package to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukThursday, 17 October 2024, 21:07
Stock photo: Getty Images

The German government reported on Thursday, 17 October, the delivery of another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

Source: reported by European Pravda; the German government 

Details: Under the updated list, Ukraine has received 8 Leopard 1A5 tanks (delivered jointly with Denmark), 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 6 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, one BEAVER bridge-laying tank, two WISENT 1 armoured engineering vehicles, and four mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles.

The report also includes additional ammunition for the Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, Marder vehicles, 24,000 artillery shells, Sea Sparrow missiles, IRIS-T SLM air defence system missiles, and 30 Vector reconnaissance drones.

In addition, Berlin has supplied 100 portable H-PEMBS mine clearing systems, 90 mine detectors, one mine plough, two mobile antenna mast systems, 57 laser rangefinders, 3,000 RGW 90 anti-tank rocket launchers and 25,000 rounds of 40mm ammunition.

Other delivered equipment includes 75,000 tourniquets, 460 MK 556 assault rifles, 90 HLR 338 sniper rifles with ammunition, 30 CR 308 rifles and 3,000 SFP9 pistols.

Germany also announced the future delivery of AIM-9L/I-1 Sidewinder missiles, two TRML-4D air surveillance radars, 4,000 strike drones, 360 SONGBIRD reconnaissance drones, an additional 42,000 rounds of 40mm ammunition, as well as winter clothing.

aid for Ukraine
