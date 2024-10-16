All Sections
Biden to meet with three European leaders during visit to Germany – CNN

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 16 October 2024, 09:24
Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden is planning a trip to Germany to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Source: European Pravda with reference to CNN

Details: According to CNN’s sources, Biden is expected to resume his meeting with Scholz, Macron and Starmer in Berlin.

German government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner recently confirmed that Biden is due to arrive in Germany at the end of the week.

Background:

  • Biden was supposed to chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) on 12 October.
  • However, he cancelled his trip to Europe due to the approach of Hurricane Milton to the Florida coast. Later, it became known that the Ramstein format meeting had been postponed to a date yet to be determined.

