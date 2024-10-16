German chancellor candidate proposes to intimidate Putin with Taurus missiles

Friedrich Merz, Germany's main opposition leader and candidate for chancellor, has proposed issuing an ultimatum to Vladimir Putin using Taurus missiles.

Source: Merz’s statement during his speech in the Bundestag on 16 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz expressed his belief that diplomatic negotiations with Russian leader Putin result only in further crimes by Russia. He pointed to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s so-called "peace mission" to Moscow, which was followed by Russia bombing Ukraine's largest children's hospital, Okhmatdyt.

He accused Scholz of bearing personal responsibility for Ukraine being forced to fight Russia with "one hand tied behind its back". Merz proposed that Scholz issue an ultimatum to Putin and discuss its content with European counterparts during the EU summit on 17 October.

Quote: "This cannot continue. If Putin does not accept this, the next step should follow, and he must be told: if he does not stop bombing civilians in Ukraine within 24 hours, then Germany must send Taurus missiles to destroy the supply routes this regime is using to harm Ukraine’s civilian population," Merz said.

He urged not to fear Putin's nuclear threats, stating that fear is "the mother of all cruelty".

Quote: "Mr Chancellor, it is time for us to overcome our fear of Putin so that we can finally stop the cruelty in Ukraine... In 2014, we misjudged the situation, and in 2024, we must not make another mistake," Merz added, warning that the cost of such a mistake would be very high.

Background:

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has been leading in all opinion polls over the past year. If the CDU wins the parliamentary elections in September 2025, Friedrich Merz has a strong chance of becoming Germany's next chancellor.

Merz has consistently supported providing long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine and has criticised Scholz's government for its reluctance to take this step.

Germany has consistently refused to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, even after the UK, France, and the US provided their long-range weapons.

On 21 September, Olaf Scholz once again rejected calls to supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

