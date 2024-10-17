All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian books will remain, but will be checked – Frankfurt Book Fair, photos

Anastasiia BolshakovaThursday, 17 October 2024, 10:54
Russian books will remain, but will be checked – Frankfurt Book Fair, photos
The Frankfurt Book Fair. Photo: Thomas Lohnes via Getty Images

The Frankfurt Book Fair organisers have spoken out about Russian participation in this year's event and Russian publishers' presentation of five stands.

Source: a letter by the Frankfurt Book Fair to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Russian books will remain represented at the International Frankfurt Book Fair. They will only be removed if the content violates German law.

Advertisement:

Quote: "If content prohibited by German law is exhibited, there are established procedures."

More details: Russia's national stand will not be represented at the event until the war against Ukraine ends.

 
German Culture Minister Claudia Roth at the opening of the Ukrainian national stand.
Photo: Chytomo, a Ukrainian niche outlet about books and book publishing

"The Russian national stand was excluded from participation in the book fair after Russia's attack on Ukraine, which is a violation of international law. Until this war is over, we refuse to register the Russian national stand at the book fair," said representatives of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Advertisement:

The organising team also expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian book industry and the Ukrainian people. As in previous years, the Fair and the German Federal Ministry of Culture are providing free space for Ukraine's representation and participation in the discussion programme.

 
Guests at the opening of the Ukrainian national stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair
Photo: Chytomo

Oleksandra Koval, director of the Ukrainian Book Institute, wrote on Facebook that Juergen Boos, the President and CEO of the Frankfurt Book Fair, also emphasised his support for Ukrainians at the official opening of the national stand. However, despite the unwillingness to "see representatives of the Russian government", books by Russian publishers such as Exmo will remain at the event.

 
Juergen Boos at the opening of the Ukrainian stand
Photo: Oleksandra Koval on Facebook

Soon, the Ukrainian Book Institute will start sending out appeals to foreign publishers calling for a boycott of Russian books.

"We already did this in 2022, right after the start of the full-scale invasion, and we will do it again to remind everyone who wants to cooperate with Russian publishers: every Russian author and every Russian publisher is guilty of Russia's war against Ukraine," Koval explained.

What happened on the eve of the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair:  

Representatives of Ukraine at the Book Fair noticed the stand of one of the Russian publishing houses, Exmo. For several years, it had been under sanctions in Ukraine, and the content of its books had anti-Ukrainian sentiments.

The fact that the publishing house was not added to the new sanctions list by the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine made it harder to argue that Russian representatives should not participate at the international level.

"If they had been included in the sanctions list, it would have been the strong reasoning in negotiations with the organisers of international fairs to prevent such publishing houses from participating," Koval said. 

 
A separate Ukrainian stand was opened by Oleksandr Savchuk, the winner of the Chytomo award
Photo: Chytomo

Background:

  • This year, five Russian publishing houses are represented at the Frankfurt Book Fair.
  • The Frankfurt Book Fair is the largest book event in the world. It has become a platform for writers and publishers to promote international cooperation and global trends in book publishing and improve their own ideas.

Support UP or become our patron!

cultureGermany
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
culture
World's largest book fair increases share of Russian publications represented
Ukrainian documentary Porcelain War nominated for US film critics' award – video
Ukraine's Security Service opens criminal case against director of Russians at War propaganda film Trofimova
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: