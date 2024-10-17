Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies alleged plans to develop nuclear weapons

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has denied reports from the German publication Bild regarding Ukraine's alleged plans to develop weapons of mass destruction.

Source: European Pravda, citing the statement by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry related to the Bild’s reports

Details: Tykhyi emphasised that Ukraine has always remained and continues to be "a committed party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), to which it acceded in 1994, having renounced the world's third most powerful military nuclear capability".

Quote: "Despite the ongoing Russian aggression, Ukraine continues to comply with the provisions of the NPT and remains a responsible participant in the international nuclear non-proliferation regime."

Tykhyi also noted that the aggressor state – Russia – engages in "irresponsible and dangerous rhetoric" regarding weapons of mass destruction and poses "unacceptable threats to nuclear facilities in Ukraine".

"Unlike Russia, Ukraine honours its obligations and counts on other responsible international actors to do the same," he added.

Background:

Earlier on Thursday, President Zelenskyy mentioned in a conversation with US presidential candidate Donald Trump that Ukraine had discussed the need for NATO membership, referencing Kyiv's renunciation of nuclear weapons.

Following this, Bild journalist Julian Röpcke, citing an "unnamed Ukrainian official," reported that Ukraine was allegedly ready to develop nuclear weapons within weeks to use against Russia.

Zelenskyy later clarified his remarks, stating that Ukraine has no plans to develop nuclear weapons and sees NATO as the only alternative to ensuring its security.

