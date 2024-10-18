Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day

A Ukrainian soldier operating a drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 210 combat clashes have occurred over the past day in Ukraine, mostly on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 October

Quote: "The situation on the front remains tense. The enemy, using their advantage in manpower and equipment, continues to relentlessly attack our positions. Ukrainian defenders are firmly holding back the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on them. In total, 210 combat clashes were recorded over the past day."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched seven unsuccessful assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, 19 Russian attacks occurred.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 21 times.

On the Kramatorsk front, eight Russian attacks were recorded near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske.

On the Toretsk front, Russians conducted eight assaults toward the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and near Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 50 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novotoretske, Mykhailivka, Lysivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of attacks was near Promin and Selydove.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 47 Russian attacks. The Russians were most active near the settlements of Katerynivka, Antonivka and Heorhiivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vuhledar and Levadne.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled a Russian attack near the village of Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted five unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

