Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 18 October 2024, 13:02
Russians killed and injured at least 1,400 civilians in September – UN
At least 208 civilians were killed and 1,220 were injured in Ukraine in September, marking the highest number of civilian casualties in 2024.

Source: UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission

Details: As reported, the number of civilian casualties has been increasing since July, and September recorded the highest number of deaths and injuries in 2024.

The organisation reported that 46% of those killed were over 60 years old. In addition, 9 children were killed and 76 were injured in September.

The main causes of civilian casualties were missile strikes across the country and the use of guided aerial bombs, particularly in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Quote: "Near the frontline, attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) accounted for a large portion of the casualties. In the part of Kherson Oblast controlled by the Government of Ukraine, half of civilian casualties were caused by UAV attacks. UAVs also caused civilian harm in occupied Donetsk and Horlivka (Donetsk Oblast)."

Details: The vast majority of civilian casualties (92%) and damage to educational and medical institutions (96%) in September occurred in territories under Ukrainian control.

Background: In its April report, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine noted that in March, Russian forces killed and injured over 600 civilians, a 20% increase from February. Among them, 57 were children.

