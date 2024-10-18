All Sections
Ukraine brings back 501 fallen defenders from Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 18 October 2024, 15:25
Ukraine brings back 501 fallen defenders from Russia
Stock photo: Radio Liberty

A total of 501 fallen defenders were brought back to Ukraine as a result of repatriation activities.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

Details: Reports indicate that 382 bodies of fallen defenders from the Avdiivka front, 56 from the Bakhmut front, 45 from the Mariinka front, 6 from the Vuhledar front, 4 from the Zaporizhzhia front and 7 from the Luhansk front were repatriated. Also, one body was recovered from a morgue in the Russian Federation.

Quote: "The Ukrainian Armed Forces will transfer repatriated bodies and remains to designated state institutions. Law enforcement officers and forensic experts will identify the deceased.

Following identification, the bodies of our defenders will be given over to their families for a proper burial."

exchangewarRussia
