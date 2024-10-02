All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian attack Kharkiv with guided bomb

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 2 October 2024, 04:26
Russian attack Kharkiv with guided bomb
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Russian forces attacked the Kyivskyi district in the city of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on the night of 1-2 October.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. 

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that a guided bomb struck the Kyivskyi district of the city."

Updated: Terekhov later added that the guided bomb hit garages, damaging cars and houses in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. No casualties were recorded.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivexplosionwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Kharkiv
Russians launch airstrikes on Kharkiv and Kupiansk district, injuring two people – photo
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on residential area in Kharkiv, injuring five people – photos
Fifth victim of Russian airstrike on Kharkiv dies in hospital
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: