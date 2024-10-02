Russian attack Kharkiv with guided bomb

Russian forces attacked the Kyivskyi district in the city of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb on the night of 1-2 October.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "An explosion was heard in Kharkiv.

Early reports indicate that a guided bomb struck the Kyivskyi district of the city."

Updated: Terekhov later added that the guided bomb hit garages, damaging cars and houses in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. No casualties were recorded.

