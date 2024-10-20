All Sections
Drone heading for Russian capital shot down in Moscow Oblast – Moscow mayor

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 20 October 2024, 03:27
Stock Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A drone that was heading for Moscow has been shot down in the Ramensky district of the Russian Federation.

Source: Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow, on Telegram; Igor Artamonov, Governor of Lipetsk Oblast, on Telegram

Quote from Sobyanin: "The Defence Ministry’s air defence forces in the Ramensky district have repelled an attack by a drone flying towards Moscow. According to preliminary data, there is no damage or injuries at the crash site. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: In addition, Artamonov said that the wreckage of the UAV fell on the roadway in Lipetsk. There were no casualties or damage. The fires that started after the UAV crashed in Lipetsk Oblast have been extinguished.

Preliminary data indicates there was no damage or injuries at the crash site. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Lipetsk Oblast’s governor has asked citizens not to post photos and videos of the aftermath of drone attacks or flights of projectiles. He said it helps the enemy (i.e. the Ukrainians) to adjust the direction and accuracy of their fire.

Quote from Artamonov: "By publishing and sending photos and videos, you put yourself and your relatives in danger."

Updated: Oryol Oblast in the Russian Federation also came under attack. The governor of the oblast, Andrei Klochkov, said Russian air defence systems had shot down 11 drones. He claimed that there were no casualties or damage.

Russiadrones
