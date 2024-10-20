Drones attack explosives factory in Dzerzhinsk, Russia

Drones targeted the Sverdlov plant, a state-owned enterprise producing explosives located in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, on the night of 19-20 October.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Shot and Astra, citing local residents

Details: Citizens report powerful explosions and white smoke in the area of the plant.

Eyewitnesses said that the first loud explosions were heard in the sky above the city at around 03:30. A total of about 10 explosions were heard with intervals of several minutes between them. There were also sounds of gunfire and machine gun bursts. There has been no official information so far.

The plant is one of Russia's largest manufacturers of industrial explosives, booster charges for the mining industry, and perforating charges for the oil and gas industry and for seismic and geophysical work.

The plant was included in Ukraine's sanctions list "for supporting actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine".

On 23 June 2023, the plant was added to the EU sanctions list, and it is also subject to sanctions imposed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and Switzerland.

