Russians claim attacks by more than 100 Ukrainian drones

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that 110 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: The Russians claim that 43 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Kursk Oblast; 27 over Lipetsk Oblast; 18 over Oryol Oblast; eight over Nizhny Novgorod Oblast; seven over Belgorod Oblast; six over Bryansk Oblast, and one over the territory of Moscow Oblast.

Background: On the night of 19-20 October, drones targeted the Y. Sverdlov State Owned Enterprise that produces explosives, in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia.

