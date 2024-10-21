Russians use large amount of infantry to storm Selydove, Ukraine's National Guard repels attacks – video

The settlement of Selydove on a map. Screenshot: DeepState

The National Guard of Ukraine units have repelled 17 Russian assault operations on the Pokrovsk front over the past 24 hours.

Source: press service for the National Guard of Ukraine

Quote: "Over the past day, the Russian occupation forces have lost 273 soldiers, including 125 that were killed and 148 wounded, due to the actions of the National Guard of Ukraine."

Details: The Russians are trying to actively carry out assault operations, using a large number of infantry troops, in particular near the settlement of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces also periodically conduct mechanised assaults involving from three to five armoured vehicles.

Ворог дуже активно штурмує Селидове. Бійці Нацгвардії тримають оборону.

відео - 15 бригада НГУ "Кара-Даг" pic.twitter.com/LfosJfWvfz October 21, 2024

This video shows the work of the 15th Operational Assignment Brigade of the National Guard, also known as the Kara-Dag Brigade.

Background:

Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, said that Russian forces are trying to combine assault operations towards the outskirts of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, flanking the city. The Russians are resorting to artillery shelling and airstrikes using aerial bombs.

