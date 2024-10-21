All Sections
EU supports Moldova amid Russian interference in elections and EU membership referendum

Oleh PavliukMonday, 21 October 2024, 21:52
Josep Borrel. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union has condemned Russia's attempts to sway the outcome of the presidential election and the referendum on Moldova's European accession, promising to continue to support the country's democratic progress.

Source: Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, and the European Commission in a joint statement cited by European Pravda 

Details: The leadership of the European Commission noted that the presidential elections and the referendum in Moldova were well organised, but took place amid fears of "illicit foreign interference and active disinformation efforts".

Quote from the statement: "Russia and its proxies actively tried to undermine the democratic and voting process in Moldova. We commend the Moldovan authorities for successfully organising the election and constitutional referendum, nevertheless."

Josep Borrell and the European Commission welcomed the results of the constitutional referendum, in which Moldovans expressed their desire to link their future with the EU, and promised to closely follow the second round of Moldova's presidential elections on 3 November.

"We are committed to continue supporting Moldova’s democratic development, reforms and economic growth, as well as strengthening Moldova’s resilience, in particular on its path towards the European Union. The EU and Moldova share a common future," the statement concludes.

Maia Sandu gained more than 42% of the vote in Moldova's presidential election, while Alexandr Stoianoglo, the pro-Russian Moldovan Socialist Party candidate, received more than 26%. This means that a second round of the presidential election will take place.

In the EU membership referendum, 50.46% of voters endorsed enshrining European integration in Moldova's Constitution, with a margin of fewer than 14,000 votes.

