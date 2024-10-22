All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UAE president tells Putin he is ready to "support efforts to find peace in Ukraine"

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 22 October 2024, 00:20
UAE president tells Putin he is ready to support efforts to find peace in Ukraine
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vladimir Putin

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday that he is ready to "support efforts to find peace in Ukraine".

Source: Reuters

Details: Putin met with Sheikh Mohammed for informal talks on Sunday that lasted until midnight at his residence near Moscow.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sheikh Mohammed: "We continue to make efforts to mediate the exchange of prisoners. 

And I assure you that we will continue to work in this direction. We are ready to make any efforts to resolve crises and in the interests of peace, in the interests of both sides."

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • It was reported in May that the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union were putting pressure on the United Arab Emirates to crack down on firms that help Russia circumvent sanctions.
  • Banks in the UAE have restricted settlements with Russia and started closing companies' and individuals' accounts due to the risk of secondary sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinUAE
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Putin
Trump says he threatened Putin with strike on Moscow over possible invasion of Ukraine
Serbian president has first phone call with Putin in 2½ years
Putin continues to demonstrate that he has no interest in peace talks – ISW
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: