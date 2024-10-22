UAE president tells Putin he is ready to "support efforts to find peace in Ukraine"

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday that he is ready to "support efforts to find peace in Ukraine".

Details: Putin met with Sheikh Mohammed for informal talks on Sunday that lasted until midnight at his residence near Moscow.

Quote from Sheikh Mohammed: "We continue to make efforts to mediate the exchange of prisoners.

And I assure you that we will continue to work in this direction. We are ready to make any efforts to resolve crises and in the interests of peace, in the interests of both sides."

Background:

It was reported in May that the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union were putting pressure on the United Arab Emirates to crack down on firms that help Russia circumvent sanctions.

Banks in the UAE have restricted settlements with Russia and started closing companies' and individuals' accounts due to the risk of secondary sanctions.

