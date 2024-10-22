All Sections
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 October 2024, 08:15
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian defence forces are continuing to inflict losses on Russia, as they lost 1,350 soldiers killed and wounded, 24 armoured personnel carriers and 8 tanks over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from General Staff: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the figures for total enemy losses, namely cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are reported as usual."

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 681,580 (+1,350) military personnel;
  • 9,079 (+24) tanks;
  • 18,199 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,623 (+34) artillery systems;
  • 1,234 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 981 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 17,404 (+71) tactical UAVs;
  • 2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 27,111 (+77) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,499 (+20) special vehicles and other equipment. 

The data is being confirmed.

