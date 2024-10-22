Ukrainian forces destroy several tanks and infantry fighting vehicles on Kurakhove front – video

Ukrainian forces destroyed several Russian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles on the Kurakhove front over the past day.

Source: 46th Separate Airborne Brigade press office

Quote: "Over the past day, the occupiers launched assault actions 10 times in the area of responsibility of our brigade on the Kurakhove front. In four cases, they utilised a range of equipment.

A total of 11 pieces of equipment of the enemy's defence industry were used against the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade, including two vehicles, six infantry fighting vehicles, and three tanks."

Details: Ukrainian fighters managed to destroy two tanks, while one was damaged. As for the infantry fighting vehicles, two were turned into scrap metal, and one was damaged.

