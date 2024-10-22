Both Trump and Harris may do "something" about war before official inauguration – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the winner of the US presidential election will take certain steps regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war before January, before the official inauguration.

Source: Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists on Monday, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy believes that the Russians' readiness for negotiations depends on the US elections.

Quote: "I think they will be watching the policy of the United States on this issue. And the United States will demonstrate its policy very quickly after the elections, in my opinion."

More details: Zelenskyy said that judging by the information he received at his meetings with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, "they will not wait until January".

"They will not be able to do some things with their authority, but they will be able to do at least something," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that the meetings with both Harris and Trump were good, but he would not compare them.

Background:

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris believes that if Trump wins, Russia will win the war.

This is not the first time she has made such a statement, as she expressed this opinion during a debate with Trump.

After his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump said that he supported a "fair" peace for Ukraine, but refrained from being specific about what kind of agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine he would consider fair.

