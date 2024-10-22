All Sections
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 22 October 2024, 08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
Kamala Harris. Photo: Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and current US Vice President Kamala Harris sees risks that "Putin will be sitting in Kyiv" if her rival Donald Trump wins power. 

Source: CNN, European Pravda reports

Details: Speaking at a campaign event in Michigan, Kamala Harris recalled Trump's repeated promises to end the Russian-Ukrainian war within 24 hours. 

Quote: "Read through and understand what he is saying. He would surrender... He would have Ukraine surrender its fight against an aggressor violating its sovereignty. If Donald Trump were president, Vladimir Putin will be sitting in Kyiv, and understand what that would mean for America and our standing around the world."

Details: This is not the first time she has made such a statement, as she expressed this opinion during her debate with Trump.

Harris also said that she would not meet with the Russian leader to discuss ways to end the war he has waged against Ukraine.

Harris' rival in the presidential race, Donald Trump, said after his meeting with Zelenskyy that he favoured a "just" peace for Ukraine but refrained from being specific about what kind of agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine he would consider fair.

Recently, Trump has once again made a series of bizarre statements about Russia's war against Ukraine, talking about "almost all Ukrainian cities being razed to the ground" and holding Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden responsible for the invasion happening in the first place.

Trump also said that he had threatened Putin with a strike against Moscow if the latter invaded Ukraine.

