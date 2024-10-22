Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin resigns

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has announced his resignation, following a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) on 22 October.

Source: Andrii Kostin on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy held an NSDC meeting on Tuesday to address the clearly unethical situation surrounding fake disability certificates for government officials.

Kostin acknowledged that many shameful instances of abuse have been established in the system of prosecutors in Ukraine.

He added that inspections are currently underway at all levels in the country, and criminal cases are being investigated.

Quote: "I believe that the position taken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is absolutely correct – it’s not just that all unlawful decisions on disability and the associated pension accruals and other accruals should be annulled. There needs to be not just clear legislative and organisational changes, but also personal accountability. That includes political accountability.

I am grateful to the president of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [the Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] for their trust. But in this situation, I believe it is right to announce my resignation as Prosecutor General."

Background:

On 4 October, law enforcement officers exposed Tetiana Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Medical and Social Assessment Centre, and her son, Oleksandr Krupa, an official at the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Pension Fund, in a case of illegal enrichment.

Yurii Butusov, a journalist and editor-in-chief of Censor.Net, found that 49 prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, headed by Khmelnytskyi Oblast Prosecutor Oleksii Oliinyk, had obtained disability certificates from Tetiana Krupa.

Oliinyk himself confirmed that he has a disability but denied claims by journalists that he had obtained his certificate illegally. However, he later asked to be dismissed from his post.

