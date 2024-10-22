All Sections
Rescue workers release footage of releasing bodies of those killed in Russian attack on Sumy – video

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 22 October 2024, 18:22
Releasing bodies from underneath the debris. Screenshot: video by SES

The State Emergency Service (SES) has shown a video of the bodies of those killed in the Russian drone attack on Sumy on 22 October, being released from underneath the debris.

Source: SES

Quote: "Horrifying footage of the unblocking of the bodies of the dead people killed by Russia last night in Sumy."

Background: Three people, including one child, were killed in Sumy as a result of a nighttime attack on a residential area, with a Russian attack drone involved.

