Rescue workers release footage of releasing bodies of those killed in Russian attack on Sumy – video

The State Emergency Service (SES) has shown a video of the bodies of those killed in the Russian drone attack on Sumy on 22 October, being released from underneath the debris.

Source: SES

Quote: "Horrifying footage of the unblocking of the bodies of the dead people killed by Russia last night in Sumy."

Advertisement:

Background: Three people, including one child, were killed in Sumy as a result of a nighttime attack on a residential area, with a Russian attack drone involved.



Support UP or become our patron!