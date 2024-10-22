All Sections
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 October 2024, 07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
PHOTO: KORDON.MEDIA

Three people, including a child, were killed in Sumy as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of 21-22 October.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kordon.Media, a local media outlet 

Quote: "Three people, including one child, have been killed as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones on a residential area in the city of Sumy."

Details: It is reported that 25 Russian Shahed attack drones were shot down in the skies over Sumy Oblast overnight. But the combat efforts are still ongoing.

In the morning, the Russians continued to bombard Sumy, hitting an apartment block and critical infrastructure facilities. The aftermath of this attack is being confirmed.

 
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on the night of 21-22 October.
PHOTO: Kordon.media

Kordon.Media noted that the attack affected one family: a mother and her daughter were killed. They also said that the father sustained injuries, and his sister was killed. 

Aftermath of Russian drone attack on the night of 21-22 October.
PHOTO: Kordon.media

One of the family’s neighbours said that the man’s sister was living separately in an annexe. She suffered from a mental illness, so she could not take care of herself. And the drone precisely hit the house where the man, the woman and their child lived. 

 
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on the night of 21-22 October.
PHOTO: Kordon.media

It was reported that the man was found and brought outside by neighbours, and the woman and the child were trapped under the rubble. At that moment, the house caught fire.   

 
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on the night of 21-22 October.
PHOTO: Kordon.media

Later, it was reported that a 50-year-old woman and her 14-year-old child, as well as a 62-year-old woman, were killed in the attack.

 
Aftermath of Russian drone attack on the night of 21-22 October.
PHOTO: Kordon.media

