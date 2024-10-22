All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Türkiye halts military goods exports to Russia after US warning – FT

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 22 October 2024, 20:51
Türkiye halts military goods exports to Russia after US warning – FT
Stock photo: Getty Images

Türkiye has secretly blocked the export of US-origin military goods to Russia following a warning from the United States.

Source: European Pravda, referencing the Financial Times

Details: Sources told the Financial Times that in recent weeks, Ankara has made adjustments to its customs systems in order to block exports of more than four dozen categories of US-origin goods seen as vital to Russia’s war in Ukraine by Washington and its western allies.

Advertisement:

Türkiye's electronic customs system no longer allows exporters to send shipments of military equipment, although such goods were previously being exported, two of the sources said.

Another source noted that the trade restrictions, which apply to civilian components such as microchips and remote control systems that western allies believe are being used in weaponry, were not publicly announced because of "political sensitivities".

The report also highlighted that Turkish banks have significantly reduced their business dealings with Russian entities this year, following a US order threatening sanctions against financial institutions processing transactions for Russia's war machine.

Advertisement:

Washington has long been concerned that Türkiye is being used as a conduit for Russia to access military goods, and this has strained relations between the two countries.

Background

  • This summer, the US warned Türkiye that there would be consequences if it did not stop exporting American-made equipment which could be repurposed for military use to Russia.
  • It is worth noting that at the end of last year, the US introduced a sanctions mechanism against foreign financial institutions found to be involved in supplying sanctioned military goods to Russia. 
  • This has significantly affected financial flows between Russia and countries such as Türkiye, the UAE and Kazakhstan.

Support UP or become our patron!

TürkiyeRussiaUSAexport
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Türkiye
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with Turkish President in Türkiye
Estonian Foreign Ministry dismisses employee over Kremlin narratives in research paper on Ukrainian nationalism
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses Victory Plan and POW exchanges with Turkish counterpart
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: