Russians attempt to enter Selydove, but Ukrainian forces push infantry back from outskirts – video

The Russians are attempting to infiltrate Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukraine’s defence forces are holding the line, driving Russian infantry groups out from the outskirts of the city.

Source: Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The enemy is trying to claim control over parts of the city, but our units are working to stop them. They are targeting and eliminating infantry attempting to infiltrate the outskirts and enter the city, especially from the direction of Mykhailivka. They’re also preventing the enemy from establishing strongholds or setting up observation and firing positions.

Yesterday, Russian forces launched 19 attacks on Selydove, using a large number of infantry. Our guardsmen successfully repelled these attacks, eliminating 118 occupiers (52 were killed, while the rest were wounded)."

Details: Muzychuk said the Russians are also actively using aircraft against Selydove. The outskirts of the city are regularly subjected to artillery shelling, with residential buildings in residential areas being continuously destroyed.

By concentrating infantry groups in forested areas, the Russians are attempting to conduct reconnaissance by combat, attacking new positions, the officer added.

Overall, on 23 October, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 38 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front. Additionally, they destroyed 1 tank, 5 armoured vehicles, 9 trucks, 2 ammunition storage points, and 1 Russian electronic warfare station along the front line in the past day.

