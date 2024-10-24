All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attempt to enter Selydove, but Ukrainian forces push infantry back from outskirts – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 October 2024, 10:14
Russians attempt to enter Selydove, but Ukrainian forces push infantry back from outskirts – video
Selydove from a car window. illustrative photo by Getty Images. September 2024

The Russians are attempting to infiltrate Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, while Ukraine’s defence forces are holding the line, driving Russian infantry groups out from the outskirts of the city.

Source: Ruslan Muzychuk, spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "The enemy is trying to claim control over parts of the city, but our units are working to stop them. They are targeting and eliminating infantry attempting to infiltrate the outskirts and enter the city, especially from the direction of Mykhailivka. They’re also preventing the enemy from establishing strongholds or setting up observation and firing positions.

Advertisement:

Yesterday, Russian forces launched 19 attacks on Selydove, using a large number of infantry. Our guardsmen successfully repelled these attacks, eliminating 118 occupiers (52 were killed, while the rest were wounded)."

Advertisement:

Details: Muzychuk said the Russians are also actively using aircraft against Selydove. The outskirts of the city are regularly subjected to artillery shelling, with residential buildings in residential areas being continuously destroyed.

By concentrating infantry groups in forested areas, the Russians are attempting to conduct reconnaissance by combat, attacking new positions, the officer added.

Overall, on 23 October, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 38 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front. Additionally, they destroyed 1 tank, 5 armoured vehicles, 9 trucks, 2 ammunition storage points, and 1 Russian electronic warfare station along the front line in the past day.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk OblastwarNational Guard
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Situation in Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast stabilised – Ukrainian forces
Russia destroys Red Cross Ukraine office in Donetsk Oblast – photo
All children evacuated from Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, 59 still remain in Pokrovsk
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: