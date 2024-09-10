Ukraine aims to involve over 150 countries in Peace Summit with Russia – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine wants to involve over 150 countries in the second Peace Summit with representatives from Russia.

Source: Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal at a press conference on Tuesday, 10 September, as reported by European Pravda.

Shmyhal said that Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that it is important to involve Russian representatives in the second Peace Summit and "bring them to the table, making manipulation and lies impossible".

Quote: "This broad diplomatic table, where over 100 countries will be seated, we want it to be even more, to be 150 plus countries, which will demonstrate Russia’s ability or inability to negotiate peace. It will be shown at this table," said Shmyhal.

He added that negotiating directly with Russians often results in them "always deceiving, manipulating, twisting facts, and spreading disinformation".

Background:

Earlier, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that an invitation to the second Peace Summit should not be perceived as the beginning of negotiations with Russia.

He also mentioned that Ukraine wants to hold the second Peace Summit only after the preparation of a joint plan for implementing each point of the Peace Formula is complete.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the preparatory document for the second Peace Summit will be ready by November.

