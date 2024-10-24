All Sections
Leaders of Poland and South Korea condemn DPRK sending troops to help Russia

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 24 October 2024, 13:25
A K2 tank. Photo: Wikipedia

President of Poland Andrzej Duda and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol have condemned North Korea's sending of troops to Russia to take part in the war against Ukraine as a threat to global security.

Source: Reuters with reference to the press service of the South Korean President, as reported by European Pravda.

Source: According to the agency, the leaders of the two countries held a summit meeting and condemned DPRK’s sending of troops to Russia.

"We agreed that North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia is a direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Charter and is a provocation that goes beyond the Korean Peninsula and Europe to threaten global security," Yoon Suk-yeol said.

The two leaders also agreed that they would insist on signing a new contract for the export of South Korean K2 tanks to Poland by the end of the year.

Background:

  • South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support the occupation forces in the war against Ukraine and is also trying to isolate the families of selected soldiers in a certain place to prevent information from spreading.
  • Later, the White House confirmed the information about several thousand North Korean soldiers in Russia and stated that the DPRK military, if involved in a war against Ukraine, would be legitimate targets, just like the Russian military.
  • In this context, Germany and Austria summoned North Korean ambassadors.

Support UP or become our patron!

