All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

German children spotted in Artek children's camp in occupied Crimea – media

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 24 October 2024, 18:25
German children spotted in Artek children's camp in occupied Crimea – media
The children in question. Photo: t-online

Children from Germany were spotted in the Artek children's camp in Russia-occupied Crimea. Berlin officially recognises the peninsula as Ukraine's territory.

Source: an article by German portal t-online, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The portal found out that children from Germany, as well as, likely, Finland and France, spent three weeks in annexed Crimea. The Finnish media drew attention to this first, and t-online managed to find confirmation on Artek's pages and in Russian propaganda reports.

Advertisement:

"The [Kremlin-aligned Russian channel] RT, various participants and organisations also disseminated images and information featuring the young people from Germany. The Russian House in Paris also posted pictures," the article says.

While at Artek, the German children interacted with representatives of Vladimir Putin's United Russia party and Russian military personnel involved in war crimes in Ukraine.


 
Russian war criminals meeting with the children in question.
Photo: Open sources

It remains unclear how the children from Germany reached annexed Crimea, which Berlin recognises as Ukrainian territory. Crimea can be entered legally only from Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Advertisement:

T-online reports that there have been no other recorded visits of children from Germany to Artek in recent years. However, in 2017, the Russian state-run channel RT mentioned that 10 children from Berlin and Saxony had visited the facility accompanied by a teacher from Berlin.

Earlier, reports indicated that former Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib visited occupied Crimea in 2021 when she worked as a journalist.

Support UP or become our patron!

CrimeaGermanyoccupationchildren
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Crimea
Russians repel missile attack in temporarily occupied Crimea
Russian official recognises Black Sea Fleet was forced to leave Crimea due to Ukrainian UAV attacks
UK Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attack on oil terminal in Feodosiia – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: