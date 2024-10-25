Ukraine's air defence destroys up to 15 Russian drones in Kyiv at night

Russian forces launched two large waves of drones targeting the city of Kyiv on the night of 24-25 October. Up to 15 Russian drones that threatened the capital have been detected and destroyed.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: This marks the fifteenth aerial attack on Kyiv since the beginning of October.

The loitering munitions approached the capital in two major waves. The first time, an air-raid warning in Kyiv was issued at around midnight, and the second time, at approximately 03:00. Air-raid warnings were in effect for about four hours in total.

The Russian drones were launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast and Krasnodar Krai.

Wreckage fell in the city as a result of the nightime aerial attack. In particular, wreckage from downed Russian UAVs had caused trees and grass to catch fire in an open area in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. The fire was promptly extinguished. No casualties were reported.

