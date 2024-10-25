All Sections
Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast overnight: trees and grass catch fire due to drone wreckage fall

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 25 October 2024, 03:46
A mobile firing group. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian air defence units were responding to airborne assets in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast twice on the night of 24-25 October.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The fall of drone wreckage was recorded in the capital.

Wreckage from downed Russian UAVs had caused trees and grass to catch fire in an open area in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. The fire was quickly extinguished.

