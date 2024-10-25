Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast overnight: trees and grass catch fire due to drone wreckage fall

Ukrainian air defence units were responding to airborne assets in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast twice on the night of 24-25 October.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The fall of drone wreckage was recorded in the capital.

Advertisement:

Wreckage from downed Russian UAVs had caused trees and grass to catch fire in an open area in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Support UP or become our patron!