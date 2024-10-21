All Sections
Up to 10 Russian drones attack Kyiv overnight: all destroyed, man injured – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 21 October 2024, 05:45
A rescue worker. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian drones attempted to attack the city of Kyiv on the night of 20-21 October. However, Ukraine’s defence forces have destroyed all of the Russian drones, approximately 10 in total, that threatened the city. One person has been injured.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: An air-raid warning in Kyiv was in effect for over five hours as Russian drones approached the city from different directions.

Wreckage fell in the Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv as a result of the Russian drone attack.

In the Dniprovskyi district, an electrical cable was reportedly damaged. No people were injured.

In the Holosiivskyi district, the wall decorations of a multi-storey building were partially damaged and windows were broken. There were no fires or destruction. No injuries were reported.

In the Solomianskyi district, wreckage caused a fire on the roof of a one-storey residential building. The fire was contained. One person sustained facial burns but declined hospitalisation.

фото: ГСЧС
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: 

  • In the evening of 20 October, Russian drones were spotted moving from the north and south.
  • Air defence systems were responding twice in the city of Kyiv on the night of 20-21 October.

