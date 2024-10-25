All Sections
Russia extends range of guided aerial bombs targeting Zaporizhzhia – Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 25 October 2024, 14:07
The aftermath of a guided aerial bomb attack on Zapozhzhia. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has increased the flight range of its guided aerial bombs, which it uses to continue its intense attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South, during a national 24/7 joint newscast

Quote: "Regarding the use of guided aerial bombs. About a month ago, the enemy started deploying these bombs in central Zaporizhzhia. The city is located over 30 km from the front line, indicating that the enemy has modified the design of these bombs, allowing them to reach much further than before."

Details: Voloshyn noted that the range of Russia's guided aerial bombs has expanded significantly, affecting not only Zaporizhzhia but also other cities near the front line. There has also been active use of these bombs in Kharkiv and Kramatorsk.

The officer emphasised that this tactic, combined with the deployment of strike drones, constitutes a terror policy that criminally targets Ukrainian civilians, infrastructure, and energy facilities rather than combat forces.

Voloshyn also mentioned that in the past 24 hours in the south, Russian troops conducted 250 artillery strikes, around 10 airstrikes, and up to 10 assaults.

The Russians are also moving certain forces and equipment to strengthen specific areas, likely in preparation for further assaults.

Zaporizhzhiawar
