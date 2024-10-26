European Investment Bank plans to provide grant worth €12 million to Ukraine
A statement of intent to provide €12 million in grant funding has been announced and signed during a meeting with representatives of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission as part of the project to create the EU 112 emergency assistance system in Ukraine.
Source: press service for Ukraine's Finance Ministry
Details: The total assistance under the project will consist of a €12 million grant and a €40 million loan. The initiative envisages the creation of modern call centres and IT infrastructure, which will bring Ukrainian emergency services in line with European standards.
The statement notes that the portfolio of joint projects with the EIB in Ukraine’s public and private sectors is the largest in their years of cooperation, totalling over €7 billion. Since the start of the full-scale war, EIB investments across all sectors have reached approximately €2 billion.
Background: Tentative agreements were reached with the EIB to secure donor funding for the construction of a water intake from the Pivdennyi Buh River and a central water supply system for the city of Mykolaiv.
