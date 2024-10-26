All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 October 2024, 18:31
Zelenskyy signs law allowing foreigners to serve as officers in Ukrainian military
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the military. Stock photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in Ukraine's Armed Forces under contract in officer positions.

Source: draft law No. 12023 on the Ukrainian parliament's website

Details: The website notes that the draft law was "submitted with the signature of the President of Ukraine" on 25 October.

Previously: On 10 October, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) adopted the draft law entitled On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Procedure for Military Service Under Contract by Foreigners and Stateless Persons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine.

Prior to that, foreigners could only serve in private and sergeant positions.

An explanatory note to the draft law states that the need to improve the legislation arose due to the challenging operational situation on the battlefield, necessitating a significant increase in the number of combatants in the Armed Forces and other military formations.

