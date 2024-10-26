Mi-2 helicopter crashes in Russia, killing four people
A Mi-2 air ambulance helicopter has crashed in Kirov Oblast, Russia, killing four people.
Source: Russian Emergencies Ministry; TASS; Telegram channels
Details: The ministry reported a "hard landing" of a Mi-2 helicopter in the forest near the village of Beleenki in Kirov Oblast.
There were four people on board, no one survived the crash.
According to the Baza Telegram channel, there was a pilot and three medics on board.
TASS reports, citing data from the Russian Civil Aircraft Register, that the Mi-2 helicopter that crashed had been in service for almost 38 years.
At the same time, the Astra Telegram channel, citing the Fighterbomber channel, which is close to the Russian Aerospace Forces, also reports that a military helicopter crashed in the Kerch Strait. This information has not yet been confirmed by other sources.
Support UP or become our patron!