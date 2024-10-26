Russians deliver 40 attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts each – General Staff

On Saturday, 159 combat clashes took place on the frontline, with 40 Russian attacks recorded on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 22:00 on 26 October

Details: The Russians landed a missile strike using one missile, 60 airstrikes using 102 guided aerial bombs, launched more than 550 loitering munitions and fired over 3,500 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas, using various types of weapons.

Advertisement:

On the Kharkiv front, there were seven combat clashes with the Russian troops. All attacks in the vicinities of Vovchansk and Starytsia were repelled by Ukrainian troops.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians tried to force Ukrainian units out of their positions near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Berestove and Pershotravneve 13 times. Two attacks are still ongoing.

The Russians attacked 18 times on the Lyman front, trying to advance towards Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, Zarichne, Serebrianka and Hryhorivka. One attack is still ongoing near Serebrianka.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked twice in the vicinity of Bilohorivka but failed to achieve their goals.

The Russians tried to break into Ukrainian defences on the Toretsk front nine times. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have been fiercely repulsed by Ukrainian defenders near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk four times. Five attacks are still ongoing.

The Russian army is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsk front. The Russians carried out 40 assault actions here during the day. The Russian troops are most active in the vicinities of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka and Selydove. In total, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 36 attacks on the front, and four more clashes are ongoing.

According to the available information, the Russian losses on this front on Saturday amounted to about 300 people killed and wounded. Five vehicles, one motorcycle and one buggy were destroyed. In addition, eight vehicles, three mortars and one motorcycle were damaged.

There are 40 combat clashes on the Kurakhove front as of this time of day. The Russians remain highly active, trying to advance in the vicinities of Izmailivka, Stepanivka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Hostre, Dalnie, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Yelyzavetivka and Katerynivka. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 33 Russian attacks, seven attacks are still ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian troops stopped one Russian attack in the vicinity of Bohoiavlenka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian troops repelled one unsuccessful Russian attack near Novodanylivka during the day.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian troops repelled five attacks by Russian troops.

The Ukrainian defence forces continue operations in Kursk Oblast, Russia. Russian aviation continues to launch guided aerial bomb attacks on Russian territory. To date, there have been 21 airstrikes involving 34 guided aerial bombs.

Support UP or become our patron!